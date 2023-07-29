LINCOLNTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — On Friday, a man was arrested with one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon and one count of felony larceny for an armed robbery earlier in the week, according to the Lincolnton Police Department.

On Tuesday at 11:57 p.m., Dylan Jordan Erazo, 19, robbed the Murphy Express gas station at 471 N. Generals Blvd in Lincolnton.

Erazo entered the store with a handgun and took money from the cash register, police said. He left the gas station where someone picked him up on the side of the road.

On Thursday, officials say they received a tip that led to the identity of Erazo, who was arrested without incident Friday morning.

Erazo received a $30,000 secured bond and was taken to the Lincoln County Jail.