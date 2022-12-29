LINCOLNTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office charged Douglas Lee Hale Wednesday in several child sexual abuse assaults.

The Lincolnton Police Department notified sheriff’s deputies about a county incident involving the 55-year-old man on Aug. 4. During the investigation, Detective J. Talbot had a report concerning the same suspect in another case in Catawba County.

The victim, a juvenile at the time, told authorities Hale committed acts of grooming and molestation over four years between Jan. 2010 and Dec. 2014. The victim, who described sex acts that involved Hale, decided to speak up after hearing another victim come forward. Authorities discovered additional victims during the investigation.

Deputies, along with Gastonia Police and the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, arrested Hale without incident at his home. Hale faces four charges of statutory sex offense and one count of indecent liberties with a child. The suspect is at the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $225,000 secured bond.

The investigation is continuing by all agencies. If anyone has information about similar incidents involving Mr. Hale, they can call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202, or the Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.