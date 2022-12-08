CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Police say 29-year-old Stephen Bridges was telling people he was employed with the department.

“He never worked for CMPD,” said CMPD Capt. Luke Sell.

Stephen Burke Bridges (Courtesy: Mecklenburg County Jail)

Bridges went from telling people he worked for the law to being charged with impersonating an officer. Investigators say they found out about the crime after seeing pictures and investigating.

The 29-year-old even got a job at a bar in Charlotte, even though police won’t say where.

“He was hired as a security officer for a local bar here in town,” added Sell. “Who also believed him to be a CMPD officer.”

Stephen Bridges faces numerous charges, including impersonating an officer, carrying a concealed weapon, and possessing stolen goods.

“He did present a CMPD badge which was determined to be stolen,” Sell said. “That part is still under investigation.”

Police wouldn’t say how long the badge has been missing and are conducting an internal investigation.

They say Bridges didn’t have any special equipment on his vehicle and that it appears to be an isolated incident.

“At this point, we don’t believe that Mr. Bridges performed any official acts or made any traffic stops,” Sell added. “Even though we believe this, we are asking for the public’s assistance.”

CMPD says people with information on the case can call 911 or Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.