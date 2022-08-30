BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An elementary school was temporarily placed on lockdown Tuesday after an armed man reportedly ran onto the property, officials confirmed.

Burke County school officials said Drexel Elementary School in Morganton was placed on lockdown around 9:40 a.m. Tuesday as there was law enforcement activity in the area.

Officials said that police tried to stop a vehicle in the area and someone got out of the vehicle and ran onto school property. School officials said there were reports that the person had a weapon.

Principal Jessie Gravel alerted parents of the lockdown and when it was lifted. School officials said all students and staff remained safe and secure inside the building Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.