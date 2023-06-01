BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Concord man wanted in connection to a series of Charlotte-area bank robberies was captured Thursday in Black Mountain, according to the U.S. Marshals Service Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Kelvin Wayne Simmons was wanted for robbery with a dangerous weapon, kidnapping, and fleeing/eluding arrest by a motor vehicle.

The U.S. Marshals Service said Simmons was wanted for multiple armed robberies in Mecklenburg, Rowan, Iredell, Rockingham, and Henderson counties.

Simmons was last known to be traveling in a 2013 Black Hyundai Santa Fe with NC Plate: TMR-8978 before he was captured.

A $5,000 reward was issued for information leading to the arrest of Simmons.

Simmons was released from prison in October 2022 after being charged with resisting an officer, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, and felony breaking and entering in 2001.