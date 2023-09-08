CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Mallard Creek High School student was shot after school on Friday, according to principal Dr. Jared Thompson.

The incident did not happen on campus, and Thompson advised the student shot received ‘non-life-threatening injuries.’

Officials say the shooting stemmed from a disagreement in the community between students, continued on campus, and eventually moved off campus.

“Incidents of violence are troubling in our learning communities, and if your child is aware of this incident, it may affect their mental health,” Thompson wrote in a letter to families. “Counseling services are always available to any student or staff member who needs support.”

Out of an abundance of caution, Thompson says additional law enforcement will be at the school’s football game Friday night.