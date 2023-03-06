ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was arrested Friday afternoon after a stabbing on a bus in Rock Hill, according to police.

The Rock Hill Police Department said a 25-year-old victim was rushed to the emergency room around 6:35 p.m. on March 3 with multiple stab wounds to his abdomen.

Officers were told the suspect was last seen walking in the area where he had reportedly gotten off the bus.

The suspect, identified as 70-year-old William Agurs, was located on Frank Gaston Boulevard. Police said he was found in possession of the knife believed to have been used during the incident. Blood was visible on his clothing and hands.

Police said officers spoke to witnesses that confirmed the stabbing had seemed unprovoked but thought the two may have argued earlier.

Agurs was arrested and charged with Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature.