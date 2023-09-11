GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man accused of kidnapping a juvenile in Georgia led deputies on a chase that began in Gaston County and ended in a crash in South Carolina, according to the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies with the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office observed a vehicle, driven by Matthew Penny, 40, at 9:23 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, who was wanted for kidnapping a juvenile in Georgia and had outstanding felony warrants for failing to appear in court on narcotics and firearm charges.

Deputies started pursuing the vehicle on I-85 South near Exit 13. The chase continued into Cherokee County, South Carolina, where the SC Highway Patrol took over.

Deputies said Penny got off the interstate at Exit 100 and drove into a ditch near the exit. He then fled on foot and was captured close by, they said.

The missing juvenile was located inside the vehicle and was not harmed, the sheriff’s office said.

Penny was arrested in South Carolina. The Gaston County Sheriff’s Office is working to charge Penny with felony flee/elude, driving while license revoked, speeding, careless and reckless driving, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and possession of a stolen vehicle.