CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man is facing charges after allegedly pulling a knife on a couple as they were shopping along King Street over the weekend.

An officer with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) met with the victim and his wife, who were on vacation in Charleston, after they said a man had pulled a knife on them after asking for money Saturday morning.

The pair said they initially saw the suspect standing on the sidewalk asking for money. The man told the suspect that he may be able to give him money later and continued shopping on King Street for some time, according to a report from CPD.

While walking a time later, the victim again encountered the man who asked him for money. They walked past him, but the suspect began following the couple, the report stated.

According to the report, the victim turned around and hand gestured “no thanks” and kept walking, but the man continued to follow the couple – that’s when the victim turned around and told the suspect that he was on vacation, did not have any money, and to go away.

“At this time the offender brandished a knife from his front right pocket and held it out in a threatening manner and stated, “you are not a tough guy,” according to the report. “Fearing for his life the victim pushed his wife away from the offender and continued walking down King St and contacted the police department.”

Officers spotted the suspect, 27-year-old David Morrow, walking at the intersection of King and Ann streets where he was detained. Morrow was arrested and charged with first-degree assault and battery and taken to the Al Cannon Detention Center.