RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man faces multiple charges after ramming a Randolph County deputy’s vehicle during a crash and running away from the scene on Monday, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Randolph County deputies were searching near Ramseur and Liberty for 34-year-old Jimmy Ray Pearson, a convicted felon who had multiple outstanding warrants, when a deputy saw his vehicle going north on Ramseur Julian Road.

Additional deputies responded and a traffic stop was initiated, but Pearson refused to stop and continued on Colonial Trading Path.

During a short low-speed pursuit, Pearson rammed a deputy’s vehicle. Pearson’s vehicle went off the road and hit a concrete and rock stairway of a home on Colonial Trading Path.

After the crash, Pearson ran away from the scene. He was then apprehended by deputies. During a search, paraphernalia and methamphetamine were found and collected for evidence. A pistol was also found in the floorboard.

Pearson was taken by EMS to a hospital for evaluation.

When he was released from the hospital, Pearson was taken to the Randolph County Detention Center where the magistrate found probable cause for the following charges:

felony possession of a firearm by a felon

felony possession of methamphetamine

felony assault with a deadly weapon on a government official

felony flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle

misdemeanor expired registration

misdemeanor resisting public officer

misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

inspection violation and failure to maintain lane control

He was also served an outstanding warrant out of Randolph County for felony possession of stolen goods. He was given a $300,000 secured bond.

He was additionally served outstanding orders for arrest and a warrant for arrest out of Guilford County for:

two counts of felony larceny of a motor vehicle

driving left of center infraction

failure to appear on felony and misdemeanor

Pearson was served orders for arrest for failure to appear on felony charges out of Montgomery County and failure to appear on misdemeanor charges in Davidson County.

The bonds for those outstanding processes came to $109,500. His secured bond total is $409,500.