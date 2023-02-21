RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested by Randolph County deputies and faces multiple charges, including taking indecent liberties with a child, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On Friday, Randolph County deputies were told about crimes against a minor that were sexual in nature.

Following an investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division, 28-year-old Jose Alberto Osorio Granados was arrested and taken to the Randolph County Detention Center where the magistrate found probable cause for charges of:

felony indecent liberties with child

felony first-degree kidnapping

felony statutory rape of a child less than 15

He was issued a $500,000 secured bond.