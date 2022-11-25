GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was arrested Thursday morning after investigators said he shot his girlfriend during an argument at a home in Gastonia, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

Police said that around 7:40 a.m., a resident reported that his neighbor had been shot and was on his front porch.

First responders arrived at the home on Bond Avenue where they found a 39-year-old woman outside on the neighbor’s front porch suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, police said.

The woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers said they determined 47-year-old Robert Lamar Adams had shot the woman after an argument and that he was last seen walking through the neighborhood.

Police said officers found Adams still walking nearby and arrested him. The handgun investigators believe was used in the shooting was found outside of a home nearby.

Adams was charged with attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon. He is being held without bond, authorities said.