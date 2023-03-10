An apartment shooting and two-state car chase ended with authorities arresting Malik Alexander this week.

ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An apartment shooting and two-state car chase ended with authorities arresting a suspect on Thursday night.

Rock Hill police say Malik Lamont Alexander faces charges of discharging a firearm in city limits, discharging a gun into a dwelling, and failure to stop for a blue light.

He faces additional charges in Rowan County, N.C., including felony possession of Marijuana, open container, flee to elude, failure to stop for a siren, speeding, reckless driving, no operator license, and failing to wear a seatbelt. Alexander will likely face an extradition hearing before being transferred to Rock Hill. Rowan County placed a $250,000 bond on him there, and he has a March 22 court hearing.

At 7:43 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at a Riverview Road apartment complex. They learned about a male suspect in a white Audi and pursued it until mile marker 87 on I-77 North.

Law enforcement ended their pursuit, and another picked it up, tracking the car to Salisbury. That officer stopped and arrested the man soon after the handoff.

During their investigation, officers learned the suspect shot into two unoccupied apartments. They observed “a large quantity of casings were located along the roadway.”

Multiple witnesses stated they observed two men shooting into the building with one driving a white Audi shooting and another in a black Honda. They said the male in the white Audi wore a yellow jacket. When arrested, the driver wore a yellow jacket.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and N.C. State Highway Patrol also took part in the arrest.