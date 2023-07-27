CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man who has been accused of shooting and killing a CATS bus driver in uptown Charlotte in 2022 is scheduled for a court appearance on Thursday.

Darian Thavychith, of Charlotte, has been charged with felony murder and felony shooting into an occupied vehicle in connection with the death of 41-year-old Ethan Rivera.

Ethan Rivera (File)

Rivera was gunned down while on duty in a road rage incident on West Trade Street in uptown Charlotte on February 11, 2022, CMPD said.

Detectives were able to identify Thavychith as the suspect following a multi-state manhunt involving multiple agencies. Thavychith was on the run for more than two weeks after he was finally caught in Shawnee, Kansas.

Thavychith was extradited from Kansas to Charlotte in March 2022.

Rivera, a father, had been working for CATS for a year.

“He was coming into his own and he was doing his job driving a freaking bus,” Ethan’s mother Sylvia told QCN. “(Thavychith) didn’t seem to care who Ethan was or who he was leaving behind.”

On March 29, 2022, Thavychith’s case went before the Grand Jury, which indicted him. The indictment transferred the case to Superior Court and negated the need for further hearings in District Court.

In September 2022, Queen City News confirmed Thavychith would not face the death penalty.