HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man who allegedly stole $900,000 from an Horry County RV resort was arrested Wednesday after officials said he violated the conditions of his bond, according to court documents obtained by News13.

Troy Benjamin Bittner, 53, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested Wednesday and booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center, according to online booking records.

Bittner was granted bond in September 2022, but allegedly violated the conditions of the bond by the use of illegal drugs, failure to submit to random drug testing and failure to comply with the location monitoring program, which was added Feb. 1, according to federal court documents.

Bittner was the General Manager of Carolina Pines RV Resort in Conway, where he allegedly refunded money that was paid to the company to his own personal credit cards, officials said.

Bittner allegedly initiated refunds based on canceled reservations, even if guests stayed on the property, according to an indictment. He would allegedly use the guests’ information but direct the money to his own bank accounts and credit cards, according to documents.

Bittner remained jailed as of Thursday morning, according to online booking records.