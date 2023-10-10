IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man is being held without bond after police said he stole an ambulance in Statesville and led officers on a chase before being taken into custody.

The incident began around 5 a.m. Friday, Oct. 6, when an officer saw an Iredell County EMS ambulance driving recklessly on Highway 150 with the siren on, but no emergency lights.

Queen City News is tracking CRIME in your area 🚨 >> Latest stories here

After contacting Iredell County Emergency Communications, Mooresville Police learned there were no EMS units responding to calls in the area at that time.

The Mooresville officer started following the ambulance and saw the driver commit several traffic violations, authorities said. After a failed traffic stop and chase, the driver eventually stopped on Moore Avenue where he was taken into custody and arrested, police said.

The driver, identified as Dezire Raequan Goldman, 26, is accused of stealing the ambulance outside of the emergency room entrance at Iredell Memorial Hospital in Statesville.

Goldman has been charged with:

Felony fleeing to elude arrest

Felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle

Failure to stop for a stop sign

Failure to stop for a red light

Speeding

Resisting an office

The Statesville Police Department has also charged him with felony larceny of a motor vehicle for stealing the ambulance from their area hospital.

Goldman was placed in the Iredell County Detention Center without bond because he had been released two days prior on a charge of felony larceny of a motor vehicle.