ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A St. Pauls man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly selling alcohol illegally at his house in Robeson County, according to North Carolina’s Alcohol Law Enforcement Division.

Juan Johnson, 46, was arrested after ALE agents searched a home in the 700 block of Ballance Farm Road in the St. Pauls area, authorities said. He was charged with possessing alcoholic beverages without obtaining the applicable ABC permits and revenue licenses; possession with intent to sell or distribute marijuana; felony maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of selling and/or keeping controlled substances; and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

ALE agents also seized items related to the illegal sales of alcoholic beverages that included spirituous liquor, malt beverages and U.S. currency.

The investigation began after agents received complaints about Johnson, according to ALE.