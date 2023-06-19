CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — On Monday, CMPD announced that they had arrested 32-year-old Jerome Planter in connection to the deadly weekend shooting.

According to police, Planter is charged with the following:

Murder

Three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

On June 17, just before 2 a.m., officers said they were called to the area near Mason Wallace Park. Police found four people shot, one of which was a man who was pronounced dead. Two people with life-threatening injuries and another with serious injuries were all taken to the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call a homicide detective at 704-432-TIPS or contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.