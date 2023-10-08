ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — An arrest has been made after a man was shot inside a Dollar General store in Rocky Mount Friday afternoon, police said.

The incident was reported just after 5:35 p.m. at the store at 1038 W. Raleigh Blvd., according to a news release from the Rocky Mount Police Department.

The shooting happened after two men — the suspect and victim — began fighting inside the Dollar General, police said.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a 27-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his buttocks and one leg, the news release said. The victim was taken to UNC Nash Hospital for treatment.

Police said Paul Nicholson, 32, shot the victim during the fight before fleeing the store, according to police.

Nicholson later surrendered to police and was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, police said Saturday.

Nicholson was booked and received a $50,000 secured bond. He later bonded out at the magistrate’s office.

The victim suffered injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.