CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested a wanted man who hit several vehicles while trying to flee a traffic stop Wednesday.

Central Division officers tried to stop 46-year-old Peter Benjamin Roberson of Cleveland County. Robertson had outstanding warrants on him, including felony assault on law enforcement.

After a license plate reader caught the suspect’s car on South Tryon Street near Good Samaritan Way, he fled from the traffic stop at a high rate of speed and sideswiped a vehicle going in the opposite direction.

Officers did not pursue the suspect because the CMPD helicopter was in the area, monitoring the suspect vehicle’s location and communicating with ground officers. Officers observed Roberson hitting several cars in the Uptown and South End areas, fleeing the scene each time.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Roberson eventually ran from his vehicle and was caught by officers in a foot chase. Authorities charged Roberson with three counts of hit and run, felony fleeing to Eeude, and resist/delay/obstructing officers.

This case is active and ongoing.