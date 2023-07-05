ROWAN COUNTY (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man broke into his estranged girlfriend’s house, kidnapped her, and threatened to take her life, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

The kidnapping happened the night of July 3, near Denton in Davidson County close to the county line with Rowan County, officials state.

Deputies say the suspect, John Yarbrough, forced his way into the woman’s home and drug her out of the home as her children hid. Yarbrough was said to be armed and had sent many threatening texts to his estranged girlfriend saying he was going to kill her.

An immediate search was launched with the Rowan and Davidson County Sheriff’s Offices and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), officials say.

According to authorities, Yarbrough was found in the early hours of July 4 at a wildlife access of River Road in Rowan County. Law enforcement were then able to arrest Yarbrough and rescue the victim. She did not appear to be injured.

Yarbrough is currently being held in Davidson County. Deputies say he has a long criminal history and has hurt the victim multiple times in the past.