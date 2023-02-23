Sam Watson led authorities on a late-night 15-mile chase through York County before his arrest.

CLOVER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Officials say a Clover man led York County Sheriff’s deputies in a late-night 15-mile car chase while shooting at them on Wednesday.

Authorities arrested 45-year-old Samuel DeCarlos Watson and charged him with driving under the influence, reckless driving, failure to stop for blue lights, driving under suspension, and using license plates other than the vehicle issued. After his arrest, they took Watson to the York County Detention Center.

The chase started on Memorial Drive around 11:30 p.m. when deputies tried to stop Watson’s silver Hummer. They observed his car with a license plate belonging to a Chevrolet Malibu.

Watson then led deputies on a pursuit from Clover through the outskirts of York to Rock Hill. Deputies flattened Hummer’s tires with stop sticks on Hwy. 55. After hitting the stop sticks, deputies say they heard the sound of gunfire of Watson possibly shooting a firearm out the car’s window.

The suspect fled down Daimler Blvd. to Hands Mill Highway into oncoming traffic toward Rock Hill. Watson then turned into a field off Mt. Gallant Rd. where deputies ordered Watson to get out of his car, but he continued to drive his disabled vehicle.

A deputy struck the Hummer to bring Watson to a stop, and Watson crashed into a tree. The suspect jumped from the car and fled on foot.

Watson was located 30 minutes later on the front porch of a home near the 1400 block of Allison Circle before authorities took him into custody. They booked him around 3 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are pending.