YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man is facing multiple charges after leading authorities on a chase from Charlotte into York County, the York County Sheriff’s Office confirms.

The pursuit occurred Wednesday, Dec. 27, and began in Charlotte and eventually entered into South Carolina where the York County Sheriff’s Office was able to take the suspect into custody.

Jermaine Bey Leach, 33, of Charlotte, was booked into the York County Detention Center on the following charges:

Fugitive from justice

Possession of a stolen vehicle

Possession of cocaine, second offense

Possession of marijuana, second and subsequent offense

Leach is currently being held without bond. Queen City News has reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police for further information on this case.