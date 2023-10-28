CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man is dead after a disagreement turned deadly Saturday, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they were called around 1 p.m. to a home on Daniel Street for a stabbing on Saturday, October 28. They arrived to find a man stabbed to death.

According to authorities, they were pointed towards a nearby home, where they found Kenny Walker.

Investigators say the violent incident may have stemmed from a disagreement between Walker and the victim.

Walker is charged with Murder and is being detained without bond, officials say. He will first appear in court on Monday, October 30.