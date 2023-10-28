CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man is dead after a disagreement turned deadly Saturday, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say they were called around 1 p.m. to a home on Daniel Street for a stabbing on Saturday, October 28. They arrived to find a man stabbed to death.
According to authorities, they were pointed towards a nearby home, where they found Kenny Walker.
Investigators say the violent incident may have stemmed from a disagreement between Walker and the victim.
Walker is charged with Murder and is being detained without bond, officials say. He will first appear in court on Monday, October 30.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.