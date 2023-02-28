STANLEY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man is accused of giving officers his dead brother’s Mexican ID when he was pulled over in Stanley Monday, according to the Stanley Police Department.

Police said officers pulled over a vehicle Monday for not having a visible registration.

During the stop, officers said the driver produced a Mexican ID card that alerted to several outstanding felony warrants.

The driver’s fingerprints were scanned with the help of the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office, leading to the discovery that the driver was using his dead brother’s identification and information.

He was identified as Jesus Raul Delavega-Rojo and arrested without incident.

Delavega-Rojo was charged with six felony counts of trafficking methamphetamine, felony failure to appear, immigration violation and hold. His bond was set at $1.3 million.