GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man is accused of robbing a smoke shop before carjacking a 70-year-old man’s truck in Gastonia Thursday afternoon, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

Police said Matthew Westin Norwood, 37, entered the N.C. Tobacco and Vape store on New Hope Road around 2 p.m. where he showed a knife and stole property from the store.

As he left, police said he threatened an employee with the knife.

Witnesses reported that the suspect was last seen fleeing the area on a bicycle.

At around 2:50 p.m., officers responded to a carjacking outside of a home on Ridgewood Drive. The 70-year-old victim told officers that a man approached him, knocked him down, and stole his truck.

The victim said the suspect had a bicycle with him and had thrown it in the back of the truck before driving away.

Gastonia Police officers said they spotted the stolen truck traveling on Titman Road near Lowell-Bethesda Road.

At first, the driver refused to stop and officers pursued the truck to the 900 block of Gaston Road before he finally pulled over.

Officers identified the driver as Norwood. Evidence was found in the truck from the tobacco and vape store.

Norwood was arrested and charged with robbery, assault, theft, felony fleeing to elude, and reckless driving. He is being held on a $325,000 bond.