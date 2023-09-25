IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Statesville man has been arrested after stealing multiple items and impersonating a lawn care worker, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, Sept. 20, deputies were dispatched to the area of Tuckers Road in Statesville in reference to a suspicious person.

Queen City News is tracking CRIME in your area 🚨 >> Latest stories here

Deputies started questioning the suspect- 56-year-old Timothy Lee Rankin- and he stated he was there to do yardwork for the homeowner; however, the homeowner indicated that she did not know Rankin nor did she have someone doing yardwork for her.

He then attempted to flee on foot but was quickly caught by deputies, officials said.

During questioning, Rankin admitted to taking a vehicle earlier that morning from a different victim. Inside were many stolen items including power tools, an air compressor, chainsaws, a generator and gas cans.

The sheriff’s office says multiple victims on Tucker Road were reporting that a suspect matching the same description had been on their property and had stolen various items.

After speaking with neighbors and witnesses, detectives were able to determine where the stolen property came from.

Rankin has been arrested and charged with:

Felony breaking and entering

Felony possession of burglary tools

Four counts of misdemeanor larceny

Misdemeanor damage to property

Misdemeanor resist, obstruct, and delay of an officer

Misdemeanor driving while license revoked

Rankin was transported to the Iredell County Detention Center and was issued a $26,000 secured bond.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office says the case is ongoing and more charges are forthcoming.