CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A mother reported that a man she did not know punched her 1-year-old in the face, according to police.

Officers say they were called just after 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 4th, to the intersection of Summit Avenue and South Tryon Street for an assault on a child.

With help from bystanders, police were able to quickly arrest 26-year-old Rico Limon Williams in connection to the incident, authorities say. Williams is charged with assault on a child under 12.

According to police, the 1-year-old victim was taken to Levine Children’s Hospital for medical treatment but has been released from the hospital.