HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after allegedly bringing a gun onto High Point University campus.

Warrants show that Brian Lee Troxel, 54, of Trinity, was arrested on a count of having a gun on educational property. Warrants identify it as a 40 caliber Beretta.

Police reports indicate that he was stopped for trespassing on HPU’s campus and the gun was found hidden in a briefcase. He was released on a written promise to appear.

A representative with High Point University released the following statement in response: