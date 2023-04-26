MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was arrested Monday after he was caught inappropriately touching himself at a Mount Pleasant movie theater.

According to the Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD), officers were called to the Regal Palmetto Grande at Towne Centre around 5:00 p.m. after theater staff observed a man “pleasuring himself in theater 15.”

The manager told arriving the arriving officer that staff saw the man — identified as Paul Wright (73) — “looking at his phone, and moving around in his seat, with his hand down his pants, in his groin area.”

When the officer and the manager went to the theater, the manager noticed that Wright “had his pants down with his phone screen illuminating his face.”

The officer approached Wright and Wright immediately turned his screen off and folded his hands across his chest. According to the report, when Wright stood up, “he pulled his pants up approximately 4-6 inches, and also had to pull up his underwear.”

Wright was informed of the situation and initially denied touching himself.

The manager told officers that the issue had been ongoing, and employees had confronted Wright five or six times before after catching him watching pornography on is phone in the theater.

Wright was charged with indecent exposure and booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center. He was released on a $15,000 bond.