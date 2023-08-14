CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man has been arrested for shooting into ATMs at four different bank locations, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The shootings happened on Friday, Aug. 11, at three Wells Fargo locations in Charlotte and one in Belmont.

Johnny Rivera, 37, is charged with shooting into occupied property and three counts of injury to personal property.

CMPD said Rivera’s firearm was seized.

Johnny Rivera, CMPD

The Charlotte Wells Fargo locations were in Providence, Westover, and Steele Creek.