CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man is facing several charges after CMPD officers attempted to serve an arrest warrant on him, and he led them on a short chase.

The incident happened on Wednesday, Nov. 15, at 12:41 p.m., outside the Charlotte Premium Outlets located in the 5400 block of New Fashion Way.

The police report states that the suspect, identified as Farran Dasean-Lovell Harrison, ran away from officers as they were trying to serve an arrest warrant on him in the area. He was taken into custody following a brief chase.

CMPD said a concealed handgun, valued at $400, was located on him.

Harrison has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon, resisting a public officer, and assault on a female, according to jail records.