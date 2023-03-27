SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man accused of shooting a person outside of a bowling alley in Salisbury on March 15 is facing numerous charges, according to the Salisbury Police Department.

Police said 40-year-old William Issac Sanders was arrested Thursday in connection with the shooting.

On March 15, police said they responded to the shooting around 8 p.m. at 1811 Jake Alexander Boulevard, the address of Woodleaf Lanes.

Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and he was taken to the hospital. Authorities said the man’s vehicle was taken during the situation, but was found a short time later.

On Monday, Salisbury Police said Sanders was charged with assault with serious bodily injury, larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm by a felon, larceny from a person, and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

He was issued a $210,000 bond.