ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man has been arrested after an attempted robbery at a Circle K in Rock Hill, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

On Friday, July 21, around 6:18 a.m., Richard Stayberg, 18, attempted to rob the store and shot a victim in the process, police said.

Police spoke to the victim at the scene who said he was outside the store when Stayberg walked in looking suspicious.

He was at the register where the cashier was getting money to give to him, according to police. The victim entered the store, tackling Stayberg, at which point he pulled a gun and shot the victim twice.

Stayberg ran from the store. Police say they found him nearby and wrestled the gun away from him.

Stayberg was arrested with armed robbery, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds in the hand and buttocks, which were non-life-threatening injuries according to police.