LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 21-year-old man was arrested Saturday and a teen was detained in connection to a home invasion in Lancaster that left a woman dead and her son seriously injured, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the shooting happened during a home invasion just before 9:30 p.m .on Jan. 12 in the 900 block of 15th Street.

Investigators said the home was occupied by a 39-year-old man, a 35-year-woman and 15 and 13-year-old males.

Deputies said they found the 15-year-old and woman with gunshot wounds when they arrived at the home.

The teenager was taken to the hospital with serious wounds and expected to survive. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the adult man at the home reported hearing a knock at the door before the incident. When he asked who was there, he said he received no response.

The knocking reportedly continued and the door was forced open by two suspects wearing dark clothing, gloves and face coverings.

The man struggled with the suspects and shots were fired, the sheriff’s office said. Authorities said the man was also beaten by the two suspects. He was identified as the fiancé of the woman killed.

The introducers fled the scene on foot.

Investigators on Tuesday said they determined the motive behind the home invasion was robbery.

21-year-old Kristopher Orlando Thomas is accused of entering the home with a handgun along with a juvenile armed with an aluminum baseball bat.

Kristopher Thomas (LCSO)

During the struggle with the man at the home, investigators said Thomas fired the handgun and struck the victims.

Thomas was spotted around 6 p.m. on Jan. 14. Deputies established a perimeter but could not immediately find the suspect.

Multiple agencies joined the search, including SLED with a helicopter. Thomas was finally located around midnight behind Lancaster Manor off Chesterfield Avenue and he was taken into custody without incident.

He was charged with murder, attempted murder, first-degree burglary, attempted armed robbery, four counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

“We are pleased we identified these two suspects and got them into custody so quickly,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “I am thankful for all the help we received, and I hope this family receives some comfort from knowing that those responsible for these horrific crimes will now face justice.”

The juvenile suspect was identified and detained last Friday, deputies said. He is being held at the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice Detention Center in Columbia and will appear before a Lancaster County Family Court judge for a detention hearing.

Authorities said complaints have been filed alleging the juvenile committed the same offenses as Thomas, minus the contributing charge.