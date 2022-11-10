CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man who was hospitalized after an assault in the parking lot of a southwest Charlotte Harris Teeter in July died from his injuries last weekend, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said 60-year-old Corey Black suffered a head injury when he was assaulted on July 24 near the Harris Teeter on Randolph Road.

On November 5, Black died from the injuries he sustained, authorities confirmed.

The case is now being investigated as a homicide.

After the incident, police said the suspect vehicle was an older black four-door Honda Accord. It had a temporary paper tag and two UNC Carolina stickers on the left side of the trunk.

The suspect vehicle was said to be driven by a Black man, CMPD said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak to a homicide detective or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.