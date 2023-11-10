CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The incident started when a man attempted to carjack another man Friday evening On New Fashion Way, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD).

Just after 5 p.m. on November 10, officers say they were called to the Charlotte Premium Outlets for two men fighting and a gunshot.

According to authorities, the victim was walking to his vehicle when he saw a suspect inside the vehicle trying to steal it. The two men fought and the suspect fired a shot, but no one was hit.

Officials say the victim was pistol-whipped by the suspect, but he was not taken to the hospital. So far, no one has been arrested.

CMPD says they are continuing to monitor the area and parking lots.