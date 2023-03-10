WILMINGTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man is facing numerous charges after authorities said he drove his vehicle through a fence and onto the Wilmington International Airport tarmac before finally crashing in the terminal.

According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle breached the fence line at the airport and drove onto the tarmac. As the driver left the tarmac, deputies engaged in a pursuit.

The pursuit ended when the driver crashed through the doors and windows inside the terminal, the sheriff’s office said.

(New Hanover Sheriff’s Office)

Tray Dvorak (NHCSO)

The driver, identified as Tray Anthony Dvorak, was detained after the crash.

Dvorak was charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a government vehicle, speeding to elude arrest, trespass on airport property, disorderly conduct, and resist obstruct delay a government official.

He was issued a $50,000 secured bond.