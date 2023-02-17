CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was arrested and charged Thursday in connection to the death of a woman shot and killed in north Charlotte in 2021, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said that on May 31, 2021, officers responded to a shooting near the 5200 block of Twin Brook Drive around 12:30 a.m. where they found 21-year-old Sherlyn Drew with a gunshot wound.

Drew was pronounced dead on the scene by Medic.

During the investigation, detectives were able to identify a suspect in the case and obtained warrants for his arrest.

Kymani David Bishop (MCSO)

Nearly 2 years later, on February 16, 2023, 20-year-old Kymani David Bishop was taken into custody without incident.

Bishop was charged with murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied property.

CMPD said the case is still active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak to a homicide detective or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.