CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was charged with murder after a person died in the hospital three days after a shooting in southwest Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said officers responded to a shooting around 8 p.m. on October 2 in the 8700 block of Green Ivy Lane where they found 30-year-old Desmond Balogun suffering from a gunshot wound.

Balogun was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

After the incident, detectives arrested 51-year-old Clifford Leon Smith Jr. and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

On October 5, detectives were told that Balogun had died in the hospital from the injuries sustained in the shooting. The investigation was reclassified as a homicide.

Detectives said they have upgraded the charge against Smith to murder.

The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing, CMPD said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department at 704-432-TIPS or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.