ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was charged with attempted murder after police said he shot his girlfriend in the leg in Rock Hill early Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

Rock Hill Police said officers were responding at 2:40 a.m. to a report of vehicle tires being slashed at a home in the 1300 block of Russell Street. Within minutes said they received a call about a shooting victim on Cummings Street.

Officers arrived and found a 29-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg, police said. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The woman reportedly told investigators that she was shot while at the home on Russell Street by her boyfriend, 24-year-old Tydreqcuis Dewese.

Authorities said the woman told them she was trying to have a conversation with Dewese when he threatened to shoot her. She said he fired several rounds at her as she was leaving, including the one that injured her leg.

Police said Dewese and others on the scene at Russell Street told officers about the tires being slashed, and claimed that the woman was responsible.

However, police said, no one would cooperate with officers after investigators found three shell casings in the roadway.

Dewese was arrested and issued warrants for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a crime of violence.

Rock Hill Police said officers also recovered a gun believed to be the weapon used during the shooting.