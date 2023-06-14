STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A resident has been charged with killing his roommate at an assisted living facility in Statesville this month, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident around 8:45 p.m. Friday, June 2, at an assisted living center on Eufola Road.

One of the residents of the facility, Mark Leggette, 69, was found suffering from injuries and was transported to an area medical center where he was later pronounced dead.

An initial investigation revealed Leggette had suffered blunt force trauma to the head and was beaten repeatedly, according to the sheriff’s report.

His roommate, Greggory Warner, 61, was identified as the suspect and was arrested. He faces charges including murder.

Warner is being held at the Iredell County Detention Center without bond.