CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 45-year-old man is facing charges in the deadly shooting of a 30-year-old in northeast Charlotte Tuesday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said Earl Marcelius Likely is accused of killing Devon Simmons.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 500 block of West Sugar Creek Road around 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 24.

When they arrived, officers said they found Simmons suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene.

CMPD said Likely was identified as a suspect and he was arrested on January 25.

After an interview with detectives, Likely was charged with one count of murder and one count of attempted murder.

It is unclear what the attempted murder charge is related to.

Police said the investigation into the shooting remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak with a homicide detective or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.