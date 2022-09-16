CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man has been charged with murder in connection to a fatal fiery wreck that happened in February near I-485, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The deadly accident happened shortly before 7 p.m. on Feb. 13, 2022, between Marita Drive and North 485 interloop near Mount Holly Road.

CMPD said as officers arrived at the scene, they located a vehicle that had veered off of the roadway and was on fire. They determined that the incident began in the 1900 block of Marita drive.

Officers were able to remove the driver, identified as Jamil Rout, 36, from the vehicle and start lifesaving efforts before Medic arrived. Tragically, Rout was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Wednesday, Sept. 14, an arrest warrant was obtained in this homicide case.

CMPD said Warren Capel, 34, was officially charged with the murder of Rout while being held at the Piedmont Correctional Institution on unrelated charges.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.