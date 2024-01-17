CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect is facing charges after stealing retail from the Charlotte Premium Outlets Nike store, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed with Queen City News.

Jon Morris, 44, faces larceny charges following his arrest that occurred in October.

CMPD’s Organized Retail Task Force responded to calls regarding the incident on October 5th around 11:32 a.m. where a victim reported a suspect entered the store, took items, and exited without paying. $1,296.98 worth of products were stolen, according to the police report.

A further investigation stated that Morris stole backpacks, various clothing items, 37 boxes of Nikes, and other retail merchandise totaling about $13,000 had been seized from his vehicle.

Some of the stolen retail recovered had come from previous thefts at outlet stores in Georgia and South Carolina, CMPD said.

581 retail thefts were reported in Charlotte in 2023 with 283 arrests.