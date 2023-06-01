KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 34-year-old man was hit and killed by a vehicle early Wednesday morning in Kannapolis, police said.

The deadly incident happened around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 31, near the intersection of Kannapolis Parkway and Starlight Drive.

As officers arrived at the scene, they found a man lying in the roadway who had been struck by a vehicle. The man, identified as Montreal T. Mathis, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mathis was reportedly walking in the road and was wearing dark clothing, according to witnesses. This incident remains under investigation, Kannapolis Police said.