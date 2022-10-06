HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was ejected from a stolen vehicle and killed after a pursuit ended in a serious crash in Hickory Wednesday night, according to the Hickory Police Department.

Police said an officer spotted a stolen Honda Accord around 9:40 p.m. on Oct. 9 traveling on Springs Road near 22nd Street NE.

The officer attempted to pull the Honda over, but the driver fled toward the intersection of Springs Road and McDonald Parkway.

When the stolen car reached the intersection, police said it ran the red light and collided with a Jeep Wrangler occupied by four teenagers ranging from 15 to 17 years old.

Authorities said the impact caused the Jeep to roll onto its right side and strike a third vehicle.

All four teens were taken to local hospitals after the crash, police said. Three were reportedly treated and released as of Thursday morning. A fourth remained in the hospital in stable condition.

Police also said the driver of the stolen Honda, identified as 30-year-old Bradley Michael Swink of Claremont, was ejected from the car and pronounced dead on the scene.

Authorities said Swink was out on multiple bond and had multiple outstanding felony warrants for his arrest, including habitual felon, assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, habitual larceny, driving while impaired and common law robbery.

Hickory Police said the North Carolina State Highway Patrol is conducting the investigation into the crash.