CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man has lost his life after a shooting Saturday evening, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD).

Authorities say they were called to the 2900 block of Baltimore Avenue for an assault with a deadly weapon just after 9 p.m. on Saturday, October 7. A man was found shot and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The victim, 30-year-old Maurice Moore, later died in the early hours of Sunday, October 8, officials say.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak with a homicide detective. Detective Carter is the lead investigator in this case.

To leave information anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or at charlottecrimestoppers.com.