CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man that escaped from jail late Monday night.

Deputies said 25-year-old Joshua Lee Shoemaker escaped from the Cherokee County Detention Center between 9:50 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Monday night.

Shoemaker had been held there since last August when he was arrested and charged with armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, pointing and presenting a firearm, and assault and battery. He also had an additional charge from Gaffney for grand larceny, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said Shoemaker appeared to escape through an emergency exit door and then used a blanket to cover the razor wire on the top of the fence to climb over. They said Shoemaker cut himself on the wire, leaving a trail of blood “before he possibly got into a vehicle and fled the area.”

Shoemaker’s last known address was in York County. He’s described as being 5’11” and 155 pounds.

Joshua Lee Shoemaker (Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact local law enforcement immediately. Those who wish to remain anonymous can place a tip through Crime Stoppers at 888-274-6372.