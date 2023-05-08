YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man who was shot and killed at a home in Rock Hill last week has been identified by the York County Coroner’s Office.

Richard Crank, Jr., 32, was fatally shot around 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 5, at a residence on Faires Road in Rock Hill. During the investigation, deputies shut down Faries Road from McConnells Highway to Mockingbird Lane on Friday.

Autopsy and toxicology will be completed this week, the Coroner’s Office said.

The York County Sheriff’s Office said one person was taken into custody on Friday. The deadly shooting is still under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s Office.